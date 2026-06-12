Brussels court convicts three over Russia sanctions evasion scheme

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BRUSSELS, June 11 - A Brussels court on Thursday sentenced three men over a scheme to circumvent EU sanctions by exporting restricted goods to Russia through intermediary countries, finding they operated a criminal organisation to sustain trade with the Russian defence sector.

• Belgian rulings usually anonymise defendants using initials, but media identified the main accused as Victor Labin, a Belgian-Russian national, which his lawyer Stanislas Eskenazi confirmed.

• Labin was sentenced to five years in prison and an €80,000 fine, with part of the sentence suspended.

• L.R., who was absent and believed to be abroad, received six years and an €80,000 fine, with the court ordering his immediate arrest.

• P.I. was given a three-year prison sentence fully suspended for five years and an €8,000 fine.

• The ruling said Labin and Brussels-based entrepreneur P.I. organised a network between 2023 and 2025 to channel goods via entities in Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and elsewhere, concealing the Russian end-destination.

• It found the group used front companies, falsified documents and misdeclared shipments to evade export controls and customs rules.

• The court upheld charges of criminal organisation, illegal exports of sanctioned goods, including rare earths, an explosive detector and a defence-related machine, along with forgery and customs fraud.

• Prosecutors said the trade ultimately supplied Russian entities tied to the military-industrial sector, despite EU sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

• Eskenazi said the court had handed down an unusually harsh sentence, suggesting it may have been influenced by his client's Russian background. REUTERS