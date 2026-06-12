Straitstimes.com header logo

Brussels court convicts three over Russia sanctions evasion scheme

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BRUSSELS, June 11 - A Brussels court on Thursday sentenced three men over a scheme to circumvent EU sanctions by exporting restricted goods to Russia through intermediary countries, finding they operated a criminal organisation to sustain trade with the Russian defence sector.

• Belgian rulings usually anonymise defendants using initials, but media identified the main accused as Victor Labin, a Belgian-Russian national, which his lawyer Stanislas Eskenazi confirmed.

• Labin was sentenced to five years in prison and an €80,000 fine, with part of the sentence suspended.

• L.R., who was absent and believed to be abroad, received six years and an €80,000 fine, with the court ordering his immediate arrest.

• P.I. was given a three-year prison sentence fully suspended for five years and an €8,000 fine.

• The ruling said Labin and Brussels-based entrepreneur P.I. organised a network between 2023 and 2025 to channel goods via entities in Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and elsewhere, concealing the Russian end-destination.

• It found the group used front companies, falsified documents and misdeclared shipments to evade export controls and customs rules.

• The court upheld charges of criminal organisation, illegal exports of sanctioned goods, including rare earths, an explosive detector and a defence-related machine, along with forgery and customs fraud.

• Prosecutors said the trade ultimately supplied Russian entities tied to the military-industrial sector, despite EU sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

• Eskenazi said the court had handed down an unusually harsh sentence, suggesting it may have been influenced by his client's Russian background. REUTERS

See more on

EU

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.