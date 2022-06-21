Brussels Airport cancels all outbound flights over strike

BRUSSELS • Brussels Airport cancelled all outbound flights yesterday after most security staff joined a nationwide strike for better pay as soaring inflation hit workers' purchasing power.

The airport informed passengers on its website and social media that all departing flights were scrapped for the day - 232 in total. Only a quarter of arriving flights were still operating.

Freight traffic was unaffected.

The departure hall at the airport was largely empty, with only around 100 passengers inside, some lining up to change tickets or get assistance while others slumped in resignation in seats or slept on the floor.

Passengers were told to contact their airline to reschedule their flights or seek a refund.

German travel group TUI arranged to have flights that were to have left from Brussels take off from some regional Belgian airports.

The national strike in Belgium was called by the three main unions to push for higher salaries as inflation sent the cost of living higher. A demonstration was to take place yesterday in the centre of Brussels, with unions expecting up to 70,000 people to march.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE