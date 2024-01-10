Britons opt to sit in the cold as worries about bills persist

LONDON – The majority of Britons intend to turn down their heaters this month as worries about high energy bills outweigh freezing temperatures.

About 65 per cent said they will lower their heating, with 7 per cent planning to turn it off completely, according to a survey commissioned by Aira, a Swedish clean energy-tech company. Over three-quarters of the respondents cited high energy prices as the main reason for enduring the cold temperatures, while about half cited more general personal finance concerns.

“This research is a stark reminder that households continue to struggle with the demands of soaring energy prices and an over-reliance on imported fossil fuels,” said Martin Lewerth, chief executive office of Aira Group.

The data highlights that British households are still concerned about their financial security as a higher cost of living forces them to set spending priorities. While wholesale energy prices have eased significantly from the peak of Europe’s energy crisis, consumers are still grappling with elevated bills because most UK government support ended in 2023.

Meanwhile, temperatures have plunged this week after a relatively mild start to winter, with snow and ice blanketing parts of the country. While the freezing temperatures are forecast to moderate over the weekend, low temperatures threaten the health of vulnerable people.

The survey was conducted in mid-December and may not reflect households’ latest plans given recent weather. On average, Brits are willing to let their home get as cold as 11.3 deg C before they turn the heating on, Aira said.

Energy poverty campaigners have warned that electricity and gas have become even more unaffordable this winter after household debts have risen. Suppliers, including the country’s biggest energy provider, Centrica Plc, have urged the government to consider measures to support vulnerable consumers.

Regulator Ofgem raised the national price cap for energy by 5 per cent to £1,928 (S$3,262) from January 2024. That’s an annual bill for a typical UK household, while the actual cost depends on how much energy is used.

Over a third of the respondents in Aira’s survey said they will maintain lower than normal home temperatures well into late February, undeterred by the prospects of cold conditions. About a quarter said they are driven by environmental concerns in their decision to lower heating. BLOOMBERG