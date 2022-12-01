British workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up: Union

Members of Britain's National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec 16, 18, 22 and 23. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days in the run up to Christmas due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec 16, 18, 22 and 23, the union said.

It added that more than 100 staff will take part in the action.

The union said the strikes would severely affect Eurostar services.

A Eurostar spokesperson said discussions with Mitie, the contractor which employs the affected staff, are ongoing and that they would update passengers over any service impact. REUTERS

