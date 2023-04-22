British woman whose missing parrot video went viral charged over $1.3m cannabis haul

A woman in the UK who went viral in an online video about her missing parrot has been charged over a cannabis haul worth £792,000 (S$1.3 million).

On Friday, police in Merseyside, north-west England, said they had charged Sandra Hannah, 43, and Ian Hannah, 55, for importing cannabis and the “possession of criminal property”.

The authorities said they found 237.6kg of cannabis resin imported from Spain, according to reports in British media.

The discovery came after a joint operation, police said.

The couple have since been remanded in custody.

Sandra became a social media sensation during the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

That is when her African grey parrot named Chanel flew away.

The bird’s flight prompted a frantic search, and Sandra recorded herself searching for her pet while yelling out Chanel’s name.

“Her name is Chanel, she’s gone towards the canal, please everyone please,” Sandra says in her appeal for help, before bellowing the parrot’s name.