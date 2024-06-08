British TV doctor Michael Mosley still missing on Greek island

SYMI, Greece - British TV presenter Michael Mosley was still missing on the mountainous Greek island of Symi as night fell on June 7, two days after he disappeared, but security camera footage potentially offered new clues about his movements.

The doctor and healthy living advocate, who has endorsed fasting and offered tips on sleep and diet, was last seen at 1.30pm on June 5 when he set out on a short stroll in searing temperatures, along a rocky coastal path between Agios Nikolaos beach and the village of Pedi, police officials said.

Some local officials had begun to fear Dr Mosely had fallen into the sea. But images shared with Reuters from a security camera in Pedi showed what is believed to be Dr Mosley, 67, strolling by at 1.49pm holding an umbrella, suggesting he may have made it safely off the coastal path.

Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas said it was a 10-minute walk from the beach to Pedi.

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers were searching for Dr Mosley on and off the island in the eastern Aegean, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog. Authorities issued a heat warning as temperatures approached 40 deg C.

Dr Mosley did not have his mobile phone with him, hampering tracing efforts.

Mr Papakalodoukas told Reuters Dr Mosley could have fallen into the sea and been washed away “or something else has happened,” adding: “It’s impossible to be where the searches are taking place. It is a small area and has been thoroughly searched.”