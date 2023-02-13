British tourist dies off-piste skiing in French Alps

LYON - A British tourist has died following an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps, emergency services confirmed on Sunday.

The 50-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and multiple injuries after a heavy fall in the afternoon, the management of local ski operator Meribel Alpina said.

The accident took place in the Saulire sector in the alpine resort of Meribel, where the world skiing championships are currently underway.

The skier was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to local media reports. AFP