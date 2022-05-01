British House Speaker calls for review of working practices in Parliament

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called for a review of working practices in Parliament after a number of allegations by lawmakers and staff of bullying and sexual misconduct.

Mr Hoyle said on Sunday (May 1) that a review is urgently needed to look at the current structure where MPs employ staff directly, and that he is working with parties and House authorities to establish a "Speaker's Conference" as soon as possible, according to a statement.

The move comes amid a growing row over the culture towards women in Westminster, with a British Cabinet minister recently saying that she was once "pinned up against a wall" by a male MP.

On Saturday, Conservative MP Neil Parish said he is resigning after admitting to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons Chamber.

Mr Hoyle said: "I take recent allegations of bullying and sexual impropriety, comments and advances very seriously, which is why it is time we reviewed our working practices, particularly whether it is right that individual MPs are the employers of their staff."

The aim of a Speaker's Conference is to reach cross-party agreement and make recommendations on the case for change.

Mr Hoyle said he hopes the conference can be established quickly by a resolution, with findings reported as soon as possible.