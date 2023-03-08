British space scientist honoured with Barbie doll modelled after her

British space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been honoured with a unique Barbie doll in celebration of her achievements, just ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, a former British Science Association president, was named a Barbie Role Model for promoting science careers to girls.

“I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible,” she said in media reports.

Dr Aderin-Pocock is the first black woman to win gold at the Physics News Awards in 2020. She is also a co-presenter of BBC’s The Sky at Night, a TV programme about space and astronomy.

The doll, made by toy company Mattel, features a starry dress and comes with a telescope accessory, a reference to her work which looks deep into space under Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a joint venture between various space agencies and scientists, is an infrared space observatory launched in December 2021. Through the telescope, scientists can look at how the universe look like about 200 million years after the Big Bang.

Dr Aderin-Pocock was one of the scientists that worked on the telescope.

Earlier this month, she was appointed as the new chancellor at the University of Leicester, which is known for space research.

“Since falling in love with the idea of space travel as a young girl, I have spent my career trying to show girls how fascinating space science can be,” said Dr Aderin-Pocock.

“I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is for them.

These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because through science, you can literally change the world.”

Dr Aderin-Pocock also hopes that the expanded range of Barbie dolls can also help “smash stereotypes”.

“When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling,” she said.

“It’s such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements… My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!”

Dr Aderin-Pocock’s doll, which is not going on sale, is one of seven custom dolls that Mattel made to celebrate women blazing trails in the Stem subjects.

The others include YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki and German marine researcher Dr Antje Boetius.

Mattel UK’s Marketing director Kelly Philp said: “In the UK, research tells us women make up only 26 per cent of the Stem workforce, so showcasing an exciting career in space science like Dr Maggie’s is just one way we are inspiring girls to think differently about their career opportunities.”

Other Barbie dolls which are modelled after inspiring women include the first Italian female European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, tennis star Naomi Osaka and prominent primatologist Jane Goodall.