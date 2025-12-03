British seniors fight loneliness with tea and a tango

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ballroom dancers taking part in a tea dance, a lively antidote to getting older in Britain, in the main ballroom of Liverpool Town Hall on Nov 17.

LIVERPOOL - All gloom was left outside as pensioners bustled into a room in Liverpool’s centuries-old town hall for a tea dance, a lively antidote to getting older in Britain.

“Come to tea dances and avoid the NHS (National Health Service) !” joked 71-year-old Davina Woods referring to the country’s creaking health system and the awareness the retirees have that, as they age, they will likely come into increasing contact with the service.

Ms Woods, a former headteacher, said she loves the sessions for the chance to get dressed up and don high heels.

It really “lifts your spirits”, she said.

For some, the dancing provides a welcome chance to put aside the political tensions facing the country as it grapples with a host of issues, including weak economic growth and discontent over immigration .

“We leave politics outside,” said engineer David Easton, 65.

“It brings people together. It brings us joy.”

Tea dance, which evolved from the tradition of afternoon tea in the late 19th century, is enjoying a revival, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This mirrors a trend seen with other traditional dances such as ballroom, with the BBC’s hugely popular hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing often cited as a key factor.

One recent chilly Monday afternoon in the north-west city of Liverpool, 115 dancers paid £12 (S$20.60) to waltz, tango and cha-cha-cha under the chandeliers of the stunning 18th century town hall.

Refreshments included tea and cakes.

“It is very vibrant. It’s growing,” said organiser Jackie Williams, 53, who also started the company Ballroom Blitz in 2017.

“More and more people join. Since Covid, people have realised how dancing can help, how much they need physical contact.”

‘Good for mental health’

New tea dance formats, which are more an occasion for people to gather for various types of dance, rather than a dance type itself, have emerged in recent years.

They include tea dances for same-sex couples and sessions tailored for people living with dementia.

For many, the social aspect is as important as the exercise.

“It’s a highlight of my life,” said 75-year-old Mo Massie, a retired psychotherapist.

“I love the social side of it. Otherwise, people would be sitting at home alone watching TV.”

Retired nurse Greta Jones, 65, agreed. She started dancing 15 years ago when living alone.

“I made a fabulous group of friends over the years. Tea dances are definitely a good way to fight loneliness.”

After three hours of twirling and tapping, the dancers melt away until the next time.

Mr Mike Robinson, 57, a former lecturer who lives in Manchester, said: “Dancing put a smile on my face. It’s good for mental health.” AFP