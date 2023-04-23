British royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday

Britain’s Prince Louis celebrates his fifth birthday today. PHOTOS: TWITTER/@KENSINGTONROYAL
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.

The photographs of Louis were taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor.

In one, he is seen being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, while the second is a close-up of a smiling Louis looking off to the side of the camera.

Louis is a grandson of King Charles and is fourth in line to the throne, behind his father William and siblings George and Charlotte. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla’s grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top