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British royals gather for wedding of Princess Anne's son

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KEMBLE, England June 6 - King Charles and senior British royals gathered at a village in south-west England on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Princess Anne's businessman son, Peter Phillips, to nurse Harriet Sperling.

Anne was joined by her husband, Timothy Laurence, at the private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, by her brother Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other senior royals including Charles’ son and heir, Prince William, and his wife Kate.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of Charles' disgraced younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were also in attendance.

Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandson, is 19th in the line of succession to the British throne. He works as a sports management executive and does not undertake official royal duties. Sperling is a paediatric nurse.

Phillips' first marriage - to Autumn Kelly - ended in divorce in 2021. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.