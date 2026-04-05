British royals gather for Easter service, with Andrew and his family absent

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King Charles is chatting with Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, as Queen Camilla is waving to the crowd after the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, on April 5.

LONDON – Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle on April 5, joined by his eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, his wife Catherine, and their three children at St George’s Chapel.

The Easter Matins service is an important fixture in the calendar of the king, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla, who wore a red hat and coat, as they arrived for the Easter Matins, which was also attended by Prince Edward and Anne, the Princess Royal, and other royals.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who was handed a posy of flowers, wished “Happy Easter” to members of the crowd after the service ended.

(From left) Princess Charlotte; Kate, the Princess of Wales; Prince George; Prince Louis; William, the Prince of Wales; Prince Edward and Princess Anne arriving for the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, on April 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

The monarch's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, was absent after attending 2025’s Easter gathering, where he was accompanied by his former wife, Ms Sarah Ferguson.

Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also absent on April 5. The decision to miss the service was the princesses’ choice, not King Charles’, a royal source said last week.

King Charles, who did not deliver an Easter message this year, was urged on April 4 by the family of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre to meet survivors during his state visit to the US later in Apri l. They said the trip coincided with the anniversary of her death.

Ms Giuffre had accused the late US financier Epstein of trafficking her to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor when she was 17.

The disgraced former prince, who has denied the allegations and said he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing.

Separately, Archbishop Sarah Mullally, the archbishop of Canterbury and the first woman to head the Church of England, delivered her first Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on April 5. REUTERS