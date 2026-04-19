Straitstimes.com header logo

British royals choose historian to write queen biography

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 after over 70 years on the throne.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 after over 70 years on the throne.

PHOTO: EPA

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON - Britain’s royal family said on April 19 that historian Anna Keay would write an official biography of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 after over 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III had wanted a woman to write the definitive account of his mother’s life, according to British media.

Dr Keay, best known for her work chronicling Britain’s Republican period between 1649 and 1660, said receiving the job was a “profound honour”.

She will have access to Queen Elizabeth’s personal and official papers held in the Royal Archives, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

She will also be able to talk to members of the royal family and the queen’s friends and household staff, the palace added.

Dr Keay described Queen Elizabeth as “an extraordinary woman, whose life spanned a century of great change”.

“I am deeply grateful to His Majesty The King for entrusting me with this responsibility and for granting me access to her papers, and will do all I can to do justice to her life and work,” she said.

Official royal biographies can sometimes reveal unexpected details about the subject’s life.

Sir William Shawcross’s official biography of Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the wife of George VI, revealed how she suffered from bowel cancer in her 60s but was successfully treated. AFP

More on this topic
‘Sartorial diplomacy’ on show in expo of late UK queen’s fashion
‘Mrs Doubtfire’: Late British Queen’s image on new Australian coins ridiculed
See more on

Britain

Royal families

Queen Elizabeth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.