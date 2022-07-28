British rail workers' latest strike adds to summer of travel misery

LONDON • A national rail strike across Britain yesterday added to a summer of transport turmoil that has seen airports slash flights, soaring temperatures melt roads and runways, and the Port of Dover beset by hours-long border delays.

The walkout by 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) marked the fourth day of action by the labour group this summer and comes ahead of further Britain-wide industrial action by the RMT and two other unions in the coming weeks.

"Essentially, the unions do not want to modernise the work practices so we can run a modern railway," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sky TV. "The unions have been incredibly militant about this."

With Dover facing another busy weekend as the end of the school year triggers the peak summer exodus, British Airways pilots pressing for a new pay deal and London's Heathrow Airport warning that a passenger cap could remain in place through next summer, there is little sign of relief for beleaguered travellers.

While Britain may be the epicentre of the chaos, most of Europe is suffering, with Lufthansa scrapping almost all flights at its German hubs yesterday as ground staff walked out.

RMT members began a 24-hour strike at 14 train operating companies at midnight on Tuesday. Their action at Network Rail, which owns tracks and stations, started at 2am yesterday.

The walkout shuttered half of the British rail network, with only about 20 per cent of trains operating on what was left, limited mainly to intercity services and a smattering of commuter routes.

Trains ceased running at 6.30pm.

Disruption could persist today as timetables return to normal.

Mr Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, told ITV there have been "a set of proposals that are unacceptable to our members".

Network Rail had said people should "only travel if necessary" yesterday, and if so, to carefully plan their trip by checking online beforehand. It said all major routes would have some services but there would be long gaps between trains. For example, the last train from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh would depart at 2pm, compared with 8.30pm on a normal week day.

Many people worked from home just as they did during so many weeks of coronavirus lockdowns, but for manual workers, retail employees and other groups that was not possible, forcing them to catch a bus, drive or miss a day's work.

Like workers in many other industries, railway personnel are seeking considerable pay hikes to keep pace with the spiralling cost of living. Britain's trains continued to run throughout the pandemic with government support and companies did not suffer as much as in some other sectors.

A staffing crisis across the economy has given unions a degree of bargaining power, but unlike the airline industry, where demand has surged, the railway is contending with what may be a permanent decline in ridership levels as many more people work from home. For employees, the dispute is as much about job security and working conditions as it is about wages.

Staff at the London Underground, which was impacted yesterday as Network Rail signallers striked on the Tube, also plan to strike on Aug 19.

"Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike will go ahead," RMT's Mr Lynch said. The union said Transport for London had failed to engage in talks about safeguarding jobs and pensions.

BLOOMBERG