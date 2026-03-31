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British princesses Beatrice and Eugenie not attending royal family’s Easter service

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Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (left) and Princess Beatrice of York (right), daughters of Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will not attend the traditional annual gathering for the family.

A source said the absence of Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters – Princess Eugenie of York (left) and Princess Beatrice of York (right) – does not apply to future royal engagements.

PHOTO: AFP

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LONDON Britain’s Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will not be at the royal family’s Easter church service on April 5, a royal source said.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was arrested in February by the police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In 2025, King Charles was joined by Mr Andrew, his former wife Sarah Ferguson and the pair’s daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, at the Easter service at Windsor Castle, a traditional annual gathering for the family.

But a royal source said on March 31 that the princesses would not be there this Easter, adding that it was their decision, not King Charles’.

Amid speculation about the sisters’ appearance alongside senior royals in the future, the source added that their absence on April 5 does not apply to future royal engagements.

The arrest of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, heralded one of the worst crises for the British monarchy in 90 years, marking the latest stage of a downfall linked to his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who denies wrongdoing and has said he regrets his friendship with Epstein, has been stripped of all his titles, his mansion and any public involvement with the family. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.