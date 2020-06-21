British police treat deadly stabbing spree in Reading as terrorism incident

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police on Sunday (June 21) said that a deadly stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading is now being treated as a terrorism incident.

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident," Thames Valley police said in a statement, adding that CTP South East will taking over the investigation.

Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree in the park in Reading on Saturday (June 20)

Police had initially said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

Witnesses said a man went on the rampage at around 1800 GMT (2am Sunday Singapore time) in Forbury Gardens, stabbing people at random who had gathered in the park on a sunny summer evening in Reading, about 65 km west of London.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.