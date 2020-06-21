British police treat deadly stabbing spree in Reading as terrorism incident

Police officers crossing the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, on June 21, 2020.
Police officers crossing the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
24 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police on Sunday (June 21) said that a deadly stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading is now being treated as a terrorism incident.

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident," Thames Valley police said in a statement, adding that CTP South East will taking over the investigation.

Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree in the park in Reading on Saturday (June 20)

Police had initially said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

Witnesses said a man went on the rampage at around 1800 GMT (2am Sunday Singapore time) in Forbury Gardens, stabbing people at random who had gathered in the park on a sunny summer evening in Reading, about 65 km west of London.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Topics: 

Branded Content