British police reviewing video of actor Helen Mirren facing ‘anti-Semitic’ abuse

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A video clip circulating online shows a person approaching the actor Helen Mirren and her husband, and then calling her an “evil Zionist” followed by an expletive.

LONDON – British police said on May 29 officers were trying to contact Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren and “reviewing” video footage that shows her “being subjected to anti-Semitic verbal abuse”.

Footage of the incident, which London’s Metropolitan Police believes occurred in 2025 in London, has been circulating online.

It shows Ms Mirren and her husband being approached by someone recording with a camera, who then calls her an “evil Zionist” followed by an expletive, alleging she “was very happy that Palestinians’ houses were gone”.

“We are aware of a video circulating online, showing a man and a woman being subjected to anti-Semitic verbal abuse,” a police spokesman said.

“Officers are currently reviewing the footage and making attempts to contact the victims to establish whether they would like to report the incident,” he said.

The force noted that it has made more than 90 hate crime arrests since the end of March, amid a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in Britain in recent years amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group condemned the “appalling” abuse Ms Mirren faced, branding the perpetrator a “pro-Palestine thug”. AFP