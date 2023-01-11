British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow Airport

The package was discovered by border agents at London’s Heathrow Airport during a routine search on Dec 29, police said. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
46 min ago

LONDON - British police said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into a package containing uranium that was seized at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The package was discovered by border agents during a routine search on Dec 29, police said.

The package had originated in Pakistan and arrived on a flight from Oman, according to The Sun, which first reported the story.

The uranium was found in a shipment of scrap metal and investigators were looking into whether it was the result of “poor handling” in Pakistan, the BBC reported.

“I want to reassure the public that the amount of contaminated material was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public,” police commander Richard Smith said in a statement to British media.

“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat.” AFP

More On This Topic
Ecuador says dozens arrested, explosives seized after attacks on police
India's citizen cops hand CCTV footage to the police

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top