British police officer Rob Banks becomes unlikely Internet star for his ironic name

A British police officer has become an unlikely Internet star, all because of his ironic name.

Sharp-eyed Twitter users were tickled pink by officer Rob Banks, who appeared for a few seconds on British television network ITV's news bulletin on Thursday (Jan 17).

The Avon and Somerset police constable wore a serious expression as he spoke about how recent budget cuts have affected the police forces.

But his name hogged the headlines instead, after a screenshot of the television interview quickly found its way online.

Twitter user Seth Darby was among those who shared a screenshot on social media, and his tweet has since gone viral with over 17,000 retweets and 66,500 likes.

He wrote in the tweet: "And the award for policeman name of the year 2019 goes to ..."

Several Twitter users responded by calling it the best moment of 2019 so far.

Another user, Jeremy Bowling, said: "I do hope it's short for Robin."

Mr Banks has since inspired social media users to share other hilarious and unfortunate names they have come across.

These include Cardinal Sin, who was a leader of the Catholic Church in Philippines, and a doctor specialising in faecal microbiology named Henry Butt.

Twitter user Mr Natural wrote: "I knew a man called Russell Sprout, went into politics, joined the green party."