British police investigate security incident near London’s Israeli embassy

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The head of counter-terrorism at London police said there were no signs that the embassy had been attacked.

LONDON – British police said on April 17 they were investigating a security incident near the Israeli embassy in London after a group reported online that it had targeted the premises with drones carrying “dangerous substances”.

Mr Matt Jukes, the head of counter-terrorism at London police, said there were no signs that the embassy had been attacked, but officers in protective clothing were assessing “discarded items” found near the building.

The embassy said in a statement all its staff were safe.

“Counter Terrorism Policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claims to have targeted the nearby embassy of Israel with drones carrying dangerous substances,” Mr Jukes said in a televised statement.

“And whilst we can confirm that the embassy has not been attacked, we’re carrying out urgent inquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between it and the items discarded in Kensington Gardens.”

The pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya, or Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand of Islam, had posted a video which included footage of drones, along with two figures dressed in protective clothing and a message that the Israeli embassy was being targeted.

The group has claimed responsibility for a spate of attacks across Europe on US, Israeli and Jewish targets, including an arson attack which destroyed several ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola, which were parked near a synagogue in the Golders Green area of north London.

Mr Jukes said the police presence had been stepped up and cordons had been put in place, meaning there was no public access to Kensington Gardens and the surrounding area.

“We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this time and we would urge people, nonetheless, to avoid the area while officers carry out their work,” Mr Jukes said.

The Israeli embassy said in a statement that a suspected security incident was being investigated in an adjacent park.

“We wish to clarify that all embassy staff are safe and that the embassy was not attacked,” it said. “As always, we remain in close and continuous contact with the local authorities.”

It was the latest in a number of incidents involving the embassy and Jewish sites in the British capital since the ambulances were torched in March .

Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested over an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London.

In March, two men were charged with being tasked by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on the Israeli embassy and other Jewish targets, while earlier this week a man from Kuwait went on trial accused of planning a terrorism attack on the embassy.

On April 16 , Mr Jukes said he understood why conflict overseas and heightened tensions in Britain would be “deeply worrying”.

“London’s Jewish communities and the Iranian diaspora in London have, in recent years, been increasingly targeted by individuals, groups and hostile states intent on spreading fear, hate and harm,” he said. REUTERS