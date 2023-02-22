British police face struggle to clean up sexist culture after scandals

LONDON – Britain’s police force is under unprecedented pressure to reform after the conviction of some of its officers for murder and rape, alongside evidence of widespread sexism and misogyny in its ranks.

London’s Metropolitan Police has been the hardest hit: After years of saying serious misconduct cases were isolated incidents, it now says it must change its culture.

In the last year, an officer was convicted of murdering and raping a woman he abducted using his police badge, another was jailed for more than 30 years for 24 rapes and two officers were sacked for sharing photos of two murdered sisters.

The crimes turned a focus onto the broader work culture, with a separate investigation into officers at a central London police station finding a culture of bullying, racial discrimination, misogyny and sexual harassment.

“We have failed and I’m sorry,” Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met’s new chief and Britain’s most senior officer, said in January.

Mr Rowley took over from Ms Cressida Dick, who was pushed out in February 2022 after London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said he did not believe she would root out the racism and sexism in the force.

The task he faces is significant.

A team has been set up to review the force’s handling of previously closed complaints made against nearly 1,100 officers over the last decade, complaints that range from the use of inappropriate language to allegations of sexual assault.

Mr Rowley has said the process to rid the force of corrupt officers will not be rapid as it takes time for cases to go to court, and that more “painful” stories are likely to emerge.

Police figures show a record number of allegations of sexual offences were made against police in 2021, with 190 of the 251 total coming internally from colleagues or staff.

Ms Diana Johnson, an opposition Labour lawmaker who chairs Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee, said in January that the police were guilty of institutional sexism.

‘Booty patrol’

For those trying to address the issue like Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell, who has championed diversity throughout his 20-year career and instigated the British police’s involvement with the United Nations HeForShe gender equality programme in 2017, the situation is desperate.

He wants the police to be angry about the revelations.

“But to channel that anger in a positive way… to say this is unacceptable,” Supt Ockwell told Reuters.

Those police officers who are dismayed by the current situation have a lot to be angry about.

Among the most shocking revelations regarding the culture of the police came from an investigation that showed officers exchanging offensive messages in which they discussed sexually assaulting their female colleagues and beating women.

“I would happily rape you,” one officer wrote to a colleague, while they referred to another male constable as “mcrapey raperson” due to a rumour he liked to bring women back to the police station for sex, the investigation found.