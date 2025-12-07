British police arrest man after Heathrow Airport carpark fight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heathrow Airport advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling due to an assault incident at its Terminal 3 multi-storey carpark.

LONDON – London police said armed officers arrested a man on Dec 7 for suspected assault after people were attacked with a “form of pepper spray” at a multi-storey carpark at Heathrow Airport.

The city’s Metropolitan Police said the incident, which led to injuries, was sparked by an argument between “a group of people known to each other” and was not being treated as terrorism.

Heathrow said on social media that its teams were “responding to an incident involving the emergency services” at its Terminal 3 carpark, and advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling to Europe’s busiest airport.

The terminal remained open throughout, though the incident prompted some traffic and public transport disruption, officials said.

London’s police force, known as the Met, said officers were first called shortly after 8am following reports of multiple people being assaulted in the carpark.

“A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene,” it said.

“Armed response officers... arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and inquiries continue to trace further suspects.”

London Ambulance Service responded to the scene and an unknown number of victims were taken to hospital, according to the Met.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening,” it added.

Met Commander Peter Stevens said police believe the argument between individuals in the group had escalated, “resulting in a number of people being injured”.

“Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning to continue inquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area,” he added.

“We are not treating this incident as terrorism.” AFP