News analysis

New Brexit deal: EU, Britain unfreeze relations, but concerns remain

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
British PM Rishi Sunak (left) and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, London, on Feb 27. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
29 min ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risks a significant political backlash after he defied hardline anti-European MPs in his own Conservative Party by signing a new cooperation agreement with the European Union (EU).

Barely two years after Britain formally left the EU amidst bitter recriminations from both sides, Mr Sunak and Dr Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, signed a deal simplifying customs controls and tackling some of the most sensitive political difficulties between the two sides.

