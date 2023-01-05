British PM Rishi Sunak made five promises. How tough they are to keep?

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made five promises to the British public – and wants voters to judge his government on whether those pledges are met. “No tricks, no ambiguity – we’re either delivering for you or we’re not,” Mr Sunak said in London in his first speech of the year.

With Britain facing a series of crises ranging from high inflation to low economic growth by way of a crumbling National Health Service, there is much to do. Yet several of the pledges appear in line with previously announced policies or independent forecasts.

So just how challenging is Mr Sunak’s homework?

Halving inflation

What he said: “First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.”

This ought to be fairly simple to meet, even if the government does not directly control inflation (that’s the Bank of England’s job). The independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), forecasts inflation to fall to 3.8 per cent by the end of this year, from a high of 11.1 per cent in 2022.

What happens to energy prices will determine whether the target is hit – and they are already lower than expected. If energy prices rocket again, Mr Sunak will be able to claim the problem was out of his hands.

Delivering growth

What he said: “Second, we will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.”

The OBR sees the economy in recession for 2023 as a whole, but just growing again in the final quarter before expanding more rapidly across 2024. Under questioning, Mr Sunak said he wants growth this year – effectively verbalising the OBR numbers.

The OBR November forecast was completed at a particularly bleak point in the economic cycle and the government is expected to unveil some growth policies in the March budget that may help boost the short-term outlook. But it is a more stretching target than the inflation one.

Reducing debt

What he said:“Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.”

Mr Sunak did not set a target date for debt to be falling as a share of GDP beyond talking about the “medium term”. That presumably means 2027-28, which is the government’s stated deadline. On that basis, the OBR has him meeting the goal with £9 billion (S$14.6 billion) to spare.

Since the forecast was published, improvements in government borrowing costs have given Mr Sunak about £10 billion of extra headroom. But the pressures on public spending are perennial.