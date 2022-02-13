British PM receives police questionnaire on lockdown parties

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a legal questionnaire from police investigating claims of lockdown-breaking parties in his Downing Street office, his spokesman said.

"We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required," the spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The "partygate" scandal has placed Mr Johnson in political jeopardy, with several Members of Parliament from his Conservative Party publicly calling for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.

London police confirmed last Wednesday that they would be sending "formal questionnaires to more than 50 people" by the end of the week to ask about their activities on the dates of at least 12 gatherings in Downing Street over 2020 and last year. The document "has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully" within seven days, the police noted.

Mr Johnson faces a fine unless he can give credible reasons as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions.

Former prime minister John Major on Thursday accused Mr Johnson of breaking Covid-19 laws and fostering public "contempt" for politics.

"At No. 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws.

"Brazen excuses were dreamed up," he said in a speech to the Institute for Government think-tank.

"Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible, making themselves look gullible or foolish as they did so," he said.

"Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity."

He said that too often, ministers have been evasive, and "... the truth has seemed to be optional".

Mr Major is the second of Mr Johnson's Conservative predecessors in the post to criticise him over the revelations.

Last week, Mrs Theresa May told Parliament a civil servant's report into the events showed that Downing Street "was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public".

She asked Mr Johnson to clarify whether he "had not read the rules or didn't understand what they meant... or they didn't think the rules applied to No. 10".

Mr Johnson has apologised in Parliament for a series of lockdown gatherings identified in an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, but vowed to fight on in office.

Ms Gray's report led to a clear-out of the Prime Minister's top team.

"I'm sorry for the things that we simply didn't get right, and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled," Mr Johnson told Parliament. "I get it, and I will fix it," he said.

"Yes, we can be trusted to deliver," he added, stressing his post-Brexit agenda and action against Russia over its threats to Ukraine.

"I am going to get on with the job."

Meanwhile, Ms Gray has admitted that her 12-page report was limited in scope after London's Metropolitan police force launched its own investigation into 12 parties held in Downing Street over the past two years.

While Mr Johnson said all sides should await the police findings, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said the police involvement was "a mark of shame".

"He is a man without shame," Mr Starmer said, urging Mr Johnson's Conservative Cabinet allies to depose him instead of "supporting further misconduct, cover-up and deceit".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE