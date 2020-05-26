British PM Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings says he has not offered to resign; no regrets over coronavirus lockdown trip

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest adviser Dominic Cummings said on Monday (May 25) he had not offered his resignation over the furore about his decision to drive 400km from London to northern England during Britain's Covid-19 lockdown.

"No, I have not offered to resign. No, I have not considered it," Cummings said in response to questions as he defended his decision to leave London during the lockdown.

Cumming said he had no reasonable childcare options because both he and his wife were seriously ill, adding that he did not regret his decision for the drive as he had not flouted lockdown rules by staying on his family's farm.

"I don't regret what I did. Reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in these circumstances. But I think that what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances," Cummings said, adding that the rules covered exceptional circumstances when it came to issues of looking after small children.

"The situation I was in was exceptional circumstances, and I think the way that I dealt with it was the least-risk to everybody concerned if my wife and I had both been unable to look after our four-year-old."