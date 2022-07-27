British PM hopefuls clash in ill-tempered TV debate

Truss pledges tax cuts amid high govt debt as Sunak dismisses her plan as economic failure

Global Affairs Correspondent In London
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
The two candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister by winning the leadership of the country's ruling Conservative Party clashed in a bad-tempered televised debate on Monday, with Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss promising to deliver tax cuts despite high levels of government debt, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak angrily dismissing her proposal as a recipe for economic failure.

The only policy the two agreed on was that Britain should get much tougher on China, a topic which, to the surprise of many seasoned observers, has risen to prominence in this race.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2022, with the headline British PM hopefuls clash in ill-tempered TV debate.

