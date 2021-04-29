News analysis

British PM confronts political scandals

Allegations have potential to eliminate govt's advantage in crucial elections next week

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Britain's Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have acted improperly in approaching private donors to help finance the redecoration of the Prime Minister's official residence in London's Downing Street.

And the British leader, who told his Cabinet on Tuesday that it should remain focused on providing Covid-19 vaccines and reviving the national economy - or "jabs and jobs" as he put it - faces several other potentially damaging accusations. These include the claim that he told his assistants he would risk large numbers of deaths rather than approve another national lockdown to slow down the rate of virus infections.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'British PM confronts political scandals'. Subscribe
