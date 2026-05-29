British PM condemns Russia’s ‘serious violation’ of NATO airspace

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The British leader said Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on the country’s civilians and infrastructure “threatens the security of our entire continent”.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned on May 29 the “serious violation of NATO airspace” after a drone hit a Romanian residential building, saying Britain stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Romania and other European allies.

“Last night, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace and hit a residential building, injuring civilians,” Mr Starmer said in a statement condemning the strike in the NATO member country.

The British leader added that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and attacks on the country’s civilians and infrastructure “threatens the security of our entire continent”.

“The UK unreservedly condemns such strikes,” he noted, accusing Moscow of repeatedly showing “it has no regard for civilian life, for international law, or for the sovereignty of its neighbours”.

“That must not be allowed to stand,” Mr Starmer said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, with Romania, and with all our NATO allies in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

His comments came shortly after Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper issued her own rebuke, calling the incident “extremely dangerous and reckless”.

Characterising the drone crash as a “grave escalation that puts lives at risk”, Ms Cooper said on X that she was in contact with her Romanian counterpart.

“The UK stands united with Romania and all allies to defend every inch of NATO territory,” she added. AFP