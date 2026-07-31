British PM Burnham vows ‘pragmatic approach’ to oil and gas drilling

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham says the country “can’t ignore” a lucrative resource when people are “struggling”.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham vowed on July 30 to take “a pragmatic approach” to oil and gas extraction in UK waters, arguing the country “can’t ignore” a lucrative resource when people are “struggling”.

Burnham was asked about the contentious issue after US President Donald Trump claimed the new British leader had said in a first call between the pair last week that he would “open up North Sea oil”.

Trump repeatedly urged Burnham’s predecessor Keir Starmer to ramp up oil and gas extraction in waters off Britain’s eastern and northern coast, echoing the calls of some British industry groups and opposition parties.

“I indicated in the phone call that we had a week last Monday that I would take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea, and that is my intention as we go forward,” Burnham told reporters.

“There is a resource there. When people are struggling, we can’t ignore that. Hence, me indicating that to the president.”

Ruling centre-left Labour took power in July 2024 promising not to issue any new oil and gas drilling licences as it bids to steer Britain away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy.

Burnham, who replaced Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister earlier this month, has vowed to abide by all the party’s 2024 election manifesto commitments.

But he has also promised the most radical governing agenda in decades to ease a crippling years-long cost-of-living crisis.

Proponents argue increasing oil and gas drilling under existing licences and applications pre-dating the 2024 election – in particular at two sites, known as Jackdaw and Rosebank – could be possible without breaching the manifesto.

However, those two proposed North Sea projects have become mired in court battles and bureaucratic delays, while their approvals would prove controversial.

Environmental campaigners Friends of the Earth last week urged Burnham’s new energy secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, to “hold the line against harmful fossil fuel expansion – including the highly contentious Jackdaw and Rosebank fields”.

The government has launched public consultations for them that are due to run until mid-August, as it re-evaluates their environmental impacts following legal challenges, ahead of deciding whether they can proceed.

In his comments on July 28, Trump claimed Burnham had said “one very good thing” during their call.

“He said he’s going to open up the North Sea. Let’s see if that happens,” the US president told reporters. AFP