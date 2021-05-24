British PM Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds next summer: Report

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30 next year, the Sun reported on Sunday (May 23).

Details of the couple's wedding destination remain a closely guarded secret, according to The Sun.

In February last year, Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds said they were engaged to be married.

Mr Johnson, 56, and Ms Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Mr Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

They share a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, born last year.

Mr Johnson, known for his rumpled appearance and flamboyant oratory, was previously married to Ms Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together.

They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Mr Johnson was also married before Ms Wheeler to Ms Allegra Mostyn-Owen. Ms Symonds will therefore be his third wife.