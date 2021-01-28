British PM Boris Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: Stop going on about another independence referendum

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event.

"I don't think that the right thing to do is to talk endlessly about another referendum when I think what the people of the country and the people of Scotland want in particular is to fight this pandemic," Johnson said on a visit to Scotland.

"I don't see the advantage of getting lost in pointless constitutional wrangling when after all we had a referendum not so very long ago," he said.

"The very same people who... go on and on about another referendum also said only a few years ago, only in 2014, that this was a once in a generation event - I'm inclined to stick with what they said last time," he added.