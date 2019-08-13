British PM Boris Johnson expects EU to cave in to save Ireland from 'no-deal' Brexit: Report

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes the European Union will cave in at the last minute and do a Brexit deal with him to "save Ireland", the Sun newspaper reported on Monday (Aug 12), citing a source.

A no-deal Brexit would hurt Ireland the most and Mr Johnson is convinced European leaders will budge over the key issue of the so-called Irish backstop, the Sun said.

The EU has said it is not prepared to reopen the divorce deal it agreed with Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May which includes the backstop - an insurance policy to prevent the return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.