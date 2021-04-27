British PM Boris Johnson confronts political scandals

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the country's top civil servant to investigate allegations that he may have acted improperly in approaching private donors to help finance the redecoration of his official residence in London's Downing Street.

But the British leader, who told his Cabinet on Tuesday (April 27) that it should remain focused on providing vaccines and reviving the national economy - "jabs and jobs" as he put it - faces several other potentially damaging accusations. These include the claim that he told his assistants that he would risk large numbers of deaths rather than approve another national lockdown to slow down the rate of Covid-19 infections.