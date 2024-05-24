British nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal over babies’ murder conviction

LONDON – British nurse Lucy Letby on May 24 lost her attempt to overturn her conviction for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others.

Letby, 34, was found guilty in 2023 of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England.

At a hearing in April, Letby put forward four grounds of appeal involving submissions that the trial judge wrongly refused applications she made during the trial.

In a very brief hearing on May 24, the Court of Appeal said her appeal failed.

Judge Victoria Sharp, announcing the court’s decision, said “we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds”.

The judge added that a full written ruling will be delivered at a later date.

No further details can be given for legal reasons.

Letby is due to face a retrial on one count of attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court in June. REUTERS