British nurse Lucy Letby loses appeal over babies’ murder conviction

Lucy Letby was found guilty in 2023 of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at a neonatal unit. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 24, 2024, 06:19 PM
Published
May 24, 2024, 05:11 PM

LONDON – British nurse Lucy Letby on May 24 lost her attempt to overturn her conviction for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others.

Letby, 34, was found guilty in 2023 of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England.

At a hearing in April, Letby put forward four grounds of appeal involving submissions that the trial judge wrongly refused applications she made during the trial.

In a very brief hearing on May 24, the Court of Appeal said her appeal failed.

Judge Victoria Sharp, announcing the court’s decision, said “we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds”.

The judge added that a full written ruling will be delivered at a later date.

No further details can be given for legal reasons.

Letby is due to face a retrial on one count of attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court in June. REUTERS

More On This Topic
‘I am evil’: British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies
UK to make whole-life sentences mandatory for worst killers

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top