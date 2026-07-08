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British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say

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LONDON, July 8 - A British neo-Nazi who tried to buy a pistol and ammunition from undercover officers for a planned terrorist attack was jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police said on Wednesday.

Alfie Coleman, 22, was convicted in April of preparing acts of terrorism after a jury at London's Old Bailey found he had planned an attack motivated by an extreme right-wing ideology, including idolising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

• He was arrested in September 2023 after handing over £3,500 ($4,671) for what he believed was a pistol and 200 rounds of ammunition in an east London car park.

• The firearm deal was part of an undercover operation involving counter-terrorism police and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5.

• Prosecutors said Coleman also idolised Thomas Mair, who murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox in 2016.

• Coleman wrote in a manifesto-style diary, "All people whom are not on our side must die."

• Coleman was radicalised online from age 14 through extreme right-wing forums and groups, the Metropolitan Police said.

• Investigators found extremist material and manuals relating to weapons and explosives on his devices.

• He was found guilty in April of attempted possession of a firearm and 10 counts of collecting information likely to be useful to terrorists, and on Wednesday was given an extended five-year licence period after release. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.