British Museum to digitise its entire collection after theft incident

FILE PHOTO: A sign for the British Museum is seen in London, Britain, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

LONDON - The British Museum said on Wednesday it plans to digitise its entire collection, after a theft incident it had reported in August which left hundreds of artefacts missing.

"We have taken steps to improve security and are now confident that a theft of this kind can never happen again," the British Museum's interim director, Mark Jones, said in a statement.

"But we cannot and must not assume that the security of the collection, in a wider sense, can be achieved simply by locking everything away. It is my belief that the single most important response to the thefts is to increase access." REUTERS

