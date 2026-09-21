British Museum bans photos of Bayeux Tapestry as crowds linger

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A camera operator videos a section of the Bayeux Tapestry during the press preview at the British Museum in London on Sept 7, 2026.

LONDON - The British Museum has banned visitors from taking pictures of the Bayeux Tapestry in order to keep the crowds flowing through an unprecedented London exhibition, a spokesperson confirmed on Sept 21.

Excited visitors have been flocking to see the nearly 1,000-year-old artwork since the start of the sold-out exhibition earlier in September.

“There has been enormous interest in viewing the tapestry, and our priority is to ensure that all visitors have the best experience possible,” a spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

“In order to do this, we have made the decision to restrict photography while people are moving along the length of the tapestry.”

The 11th-century wonder of the medieval world offers an insight into life in England both before and after the invasion by William the Conqueror’s Norman army.

The unprecedented loan from France, the result of years of diplomacy and set to last until July 2027, has been hailed as a symbol of renewed cross-Channel ties following the rancour of Brexit.

Depicting the 1066 Battle of Hastings, the 70-metre-long tapestry has shadowy origins.

It is widely thought to have been made in England almost 1,000 years ago before being transferred to Bayeux in France.

Under the visitors’ guidance section on the British Museum’s website it states that the sight-seers move through the exhibition in a one-way system for a visit that lasts “approximately 40 minutes”.

“Drawing or sketching are not permitted. Photography is not permitted,” it adds.

Photography had initially been allowed, but that decision was reversed when queues began to build up as visitors dawdled. It was not immediately clear when the ban went into effect.

In what is believed to be its first time travelling outside France, the tapestry depicting 627 figures and more than 700 animals has been laid flat in a raised glass cabinet.

In its home in Bayeux, north-western France, it is displayed hanging vertically.

Animations projected on the wall in London accompany the tapestry, zooming in on details and key events in the artwork, which is replete with gore and drama.

Tickets to the exhibition are sold out until Dec 31, with a second tranche for viewings until July 11 due to go on sale on Oct 21. AFP