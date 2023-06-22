British man saved in deepest rescue 'frightened' for crew of missing Titanic sub

LONDON - A British man who spent more than three days trapped in a vessel on the seabed said on Wednesday he was “very frightened” for those on board a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic.

Roger Mallinson and Roger Chapman were saved in the deepest sub rescue in history after their small vessel became trapped on the Atlantic seabed off the coast of Ireland at a depth of 480m in 1973.

“It sounds very, very dangerous, I’m very frightened for them,” Mr Mallinson, now aged 85, said of the five on board the missing Titanic submersible.

“If they are waiting to be rescued I think everyone wants to get into one area and make as much noise as they can,” he told AFP.

“I can’t understand how these people have been left abandoned out in the middle of the Atlantic without any communication, it just doesn’t make any sense,” he said, from his home in the Lake District, in north-west England.

Rescue workers raced to beat a rapidly closing oxygen window on Wednesday as they hunted for the submersible after noises detected by sonar raised hopes those onboard are still alive.

Mr Mallinson recalled feeling pessimistic during his own ordeal, saying that “once everything goes wrong, it goes wrong, and everybody that comes down seems to do wrong.

“It was very stressful, very cold and you just had to try and keep warm, you didn’t want to burn oxygen.

“You got dressed up properly. I had a big woolly jumper, so I got my woolly jumper on and then my overalls back on top,” he added.

“Roger Chapman didn’t have a woolly jumper so we had a lot of white rags and we mummied him.”