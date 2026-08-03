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Christopher Phillips, 60, admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his 89-year-old mother, Sylvia Phillips, after she died in March 2023, until his arrest in February.

LONDON – A British man who kept his mother’s body in a freezer for nearly three years while he received almost £80,000 (S$138,000) of her welfare benefits was jailed on Aug 3.

Christopher Phillips, 60, admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his 89-year-old mother, Sylvia Phillips, after she died in March 2023 until his arrest at their home in Porthcawl, south Wales, in February.

Phillips also admitted to fraud after he received about £78,000 in benefits and pension payments after his mother’s death. Police said the cause of death is not yet known.

Officers attended Phillips’ address in February after concerns were raised about his mother, whom medical professionals had not seen since September 2022.

Phillips told the police she was in London with relatives, but a search of the home led to officers discovering a freezer with Sylvia’s body inside, covered with flowers and next to a birthday card from her son and his dog.

British media reported that Phillips told a psychiatrist that he “didn’t want to let her go”, and that his lawyers said Phillips slept in the same room to be close to the body.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke sentenced Phillips to two years and four months in prison, saying his mother “suffered the indignity of being stored in a chest freezer for three years” while he collected money intended for her.

“This is an extremely sad case where Phillips concealed his own mother’s death and financially profited for a significant period,” Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton from South Wales Police said in a statement. REUTERS