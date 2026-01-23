British man faces court for drugging, raping ex-wife over 13 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – A British man accused of drugging and raping his ex-wife over 13 years, is due to appear in court on Jan 23, alongside five other men also charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young, 49, is charged with 56 sexual offences against his former wife Joanne Young, 48, including rape and administering a substance with intent to stupify or overpower to allow sexual activity.

Ms Joanne Young has waived her legal right to anonymity.

Voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images are among the other charges filed against Young, who is reportedly a former Conservative councillor.

He is yet to enter a plea, and was remanded in custody after a hearing in December 2025.

Young is set to be joined by five other men, aged 31 to 61, also accused of various sexual offences against his ex-wife, at Winchester Crown Court, a criminal court in south-east England.

The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2023.

Norman Macksoni, 47, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton, 47, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration, as well as two counts of sexual touching.

The three others have not yet entered pleas.

They include Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 31, charged with sexual assault and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins, 61, charged with rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan, 37, charged with sexual touching.

The case bears echoes of a totally separate, unrelated 2024 trial in France in which Ms Gisele Pelicot waived her right to anonymity to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith said in a statement in December that the British case stemmed from a “complex and extensive investigation”.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity,” he added. AFP