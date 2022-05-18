Lawmaker from British PM Johnson's party arrested on suspicion of rape: Report

A bus passes Britain's Houses of Parliament in London. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday (May 17).

The unnamed lawmaker was held over offences committed between 2002 and 2009 in London, the paper said quoting police.

The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the Conservative whips office, which is in charge of party discipline in parliament, said the lawmaker had been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate while the investigation took place.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation, we will not be commenting further," the spokesman said.

