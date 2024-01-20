British judge rejects manager’s bid to work from home permanently

LONDON – A manager who sued her employer for not being allowed to work from home full-time has lost her case at a London court.

Ms Elizabeth Wilson, a £140,000 (S$238,300)-a-year senior manager, sued the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at a British employment tribunal after her request to work from home permanently was turned down due to her management responsibilities, according to the ruling.

Judge Robert Richter said the FCA was “right to identify weaknesses with remote working” and that technology is not well suited to the “fast-paced interplay of exchanges” or for “rapid discussion”, in a ruling from December 2023 that was made public this week.

The employment tribunal decision is one of the first public British court rulings on the rollback of pandemic remote working arrangements.

Many global companies are now cracking down on employees who are staying away from the office, even though many workers favour flexible work arrangements.

Ms Wilson requested to work remotely permanently following the easing of pandemic restrictions, when FCA staff were asked to work from the office around 40 per cent of the time.

Her line manager refused the request because although she was high-performing, the arrangement would have a “detrimental impact” on her work.

Ms Wilson’s manager said working from home would mean she would not be able to provide face-to-face training or coach new joiners, according to the judgment.

She also said Ms Wilson played a vital leadership role and junior colleagues would want to meet her in person.

The judge said working from home will mean the manager’s ability to observe and respond to non-verbal communication, which can arise outside of formal events, will be limited and such interaction is important for working with other people.

The FCA declined to comment. BLOOMBERG