British heatwave brings hottest day of 2023 so far

Saturday was the sixth day in a row that Britain has recorded a temperature above 30 deg C, well above average for the time of year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

LONDON - Britain recorded its hottest day of 2023 so far on Saturday, with provisional data showing a high of 33.2 deg C at London’s Kew Gardens.

This year’s previous high was 32.6 deg C, reached on Thursday.

Britain’s national weather service said Saturday was also the sixth day in a row the country has recorded a temperature above 30 deg C, well above average for the time of year.

The Met Office said last week that Britain had experienced its eighth warmest summer since 1884, with June the hottest on record in the country. A wet July and a mixed August followed.

In July 2022, Britain recorded its hottest ever day when temperatures topped the 40 deg C mark for the first time. REUTERS

More On This Topic
France issues ‘red alert’ as south sizzles in late summer heatwave
Spain roasts as third heatwave of summer peaks

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top