British health minister Matt Hancock will stand to be next PM

LONDON (REUTERS) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday (May 25) he would enter the contest to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, the fifth candidate to say they would run to replace Mrs Theresa May as prime minister.

Mr Hancock follows former foreign minister Boris Johnson, who is seen as the favourite, current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey in joining the contest.

Mrs May announced on Friday (May 24) she would step down as Conservative leader on June 7 after admitting defeat in her bid to get parliament to pass a divorce deal she agreed with the European Union.

