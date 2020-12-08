90-year-old British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside trial

LONDON (REUTERS) - Ms Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside of a trial following its clinical approval.

An early riser, Ms Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday (Dec 8) morning at 0631 GMT (2.31pm Singapore time), a week before she turns 91.

Britain began rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

The mass inoculation will fuel hope that the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has crushed economies and killed more than 1.5 million, although ultra-cold storage and tricky logistics will limit its use for now.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19," said Ms Keenan.

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."