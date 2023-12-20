British foreign minister Cameron to visit Jordan, Egypt this week

LONDON – British foreign minister David Cameron will travel to Jordan and Egypt this week to push for a sustainable ceasefire and further humanitarian pauses in Gaza, the foreign office said on Dec 20.

Mr Cameron, on his second visit to the region, will travel with Britain’s Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad and “progress efforts to secure the release of all hostages, step up aid to Gaza and end Hamas rocket attacks and threats against Israel”.

In Jordan, Mr Cameron will meet his counterpart Ayman Safadi and in Egypt, he will travel to Al Arish, near the Egypt-Gaza border, to see the impact of British aid being sent to Gaza.

On Dec 17, Britain, the European Union and more than a dozen partner countries including Australia and Canada, called on Israel to take immediate and concrete steps to tackle settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Mr Cameron announced that those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the EU. REUTERS