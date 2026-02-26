British far-right activist Tommy Robinson visits US State Department

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British far-right anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, poses for a photo with U.S. State Department official Joe Rittenhouse in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 25, 2026. Joe Rittenhouse via X/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 - British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson visited the U.S. State Department on Wednesday and met with at least one U.S. official, social media posts from Robinson and a department official showed.

"In America making alliances & friendships, today I had the privilege of an invite to the @StateDept," Robinson, 42, said in an X post.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has become a flag-bearer for some British nationalists and one of Britain's most high-profile anti-migration campaigners, organizing a large rally last September in London attended by about 150,000 people.

The visit of the far-right activist appears to be the latest example of the Trump administration's promotion of "free speech" in Europe, the UK and other places where it says politicians have stifled conservative voices online.

Robinson visited the State Department "in an unofficial capacity on a tour today," a department spokesperson told Reuters in emailed comments. The spokesperson did not provide answers to questions on who else Robinson met with, what was discussed and what the objective of his visit was.

State Department official Joe Rittenhouse, who is a senior adviser for the department's Consular Affairs bureau, met with Robinson, calling him a "free speech warrior."

"Honored to have free speech warrior @TRobinsonNewEra at Department of State today. The World and the West is a better place when we fight for freedom of speech and no one has been on the front lines more than Tommy. Good to see you my friend!" Rittenhouse said in an X post.

A representative for the British embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the photographs that Rittenhouse posted on X, Robinson can be seen examining the objects in the Department's John Quincy Adams State Drawing Room, one of the department's diplomatic reception rooms, which features collections and masterpieces from the federal era.

US CRITICISM OF UK RESTRICTIONS ON SPEECH

The Trump administration has been critical of the United Kingdom over free speech issues.

In the State Department's 2024 human rights report, which was a narrower and re-purposed version of the annual publication following amendments by Trump officials, Washington criticized the UK saying the human rights situation in the country worsened.

It said there were credible reports of "serious restrictions on freedom of expression, including enforcement of or threat of criminal or civil laws in order to limit expression; and crimes, violence, or threats of violence motivated by antisemitism."

U.S. officials have also engaged with far-right parties in Europe they see as targeted by online rules, arguing legitimate anti-immigration views are censored in the name of preventing hate speech.

They have also denounced European Union policies that they say are suppressing right-wing politicians, including in Romania, Germany and France, and have claimed rules like the EU's Digital Services Act and Britain's Online Safety Act limit free speech.

Robinson is the founder of the English Defence League, or EDL, which in the past has staged violent demonstrations against Islam.

He was jailed by British authorities in 2013 for using a passport in someone else's name to travel to the United States from Britain. REUTERS