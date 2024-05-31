British extreme kayaker Bren Orton found dead in Switzerland’s Lake Maggiore

Bren Orton, 29, had been missing since May 16. He amassed nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, documenting his kayaking adventures. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/BREN ORTON
Updated
May 31, 2024, 02:30 AM
Published
May 31, 2024, 02:29 AM

GENEVA - The body of British extreme kayaker Bren Orton, missing since May 16, was found in southern Switzerland in Lake Maggiore on May 30, Swiss police said. He was 29.

Orton amassed nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, documenting his adventures.

His kayak manufacturer Pyranha had announced Orton had gone missing in Switzerland’s southern Ticino canton on May 16.

“While kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in Switzerland, Bren became trapped in a recirculating feature and did not resurface,” it said.

“Authorities and friends are tirelessly continuing their search efforts.”

The Ticino police put out a disappearance notice on the day he was last seen.

In a statement on May 30, they said: “Shortly before 1pm in Locarno, the lifeless body of the man who disappeared on May 16 while kayaking in the Melezza was found in the waters of Lake Maggiore.

“The alarm was triggered by a sailor who found the body in the water and immediately notified the emergency services.” AFP

